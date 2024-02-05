CNN —

For the third year in a row, “Scrubs” costars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison are returning for another Super Bowl song-and-dance.

Braff and Faison, who have promoted T-Mobile during the big game twice before, are back again – this time, with “Aquaman” himself.

Jason Momoa will star in T-Mobile’s latest Super Bowl ad, CNN can reveal, along with Braff and Faison, who have become reliable stars during the highly-watched big game ad breaks.

The “Scrubs” costars say they’ve garnered a new fanbase, thanks to their popular musical commercials that run year-round.

“I don’t really watch sports, but that’s where these most often run because it’s live TV,” Braff said in a recent interview with CNN. “Everyone I know who’s a big football fan, they text me and will be like, ‘I can’t believe how often we see your T-Mobile commercial.’”

Last year, the “Scrubs” alums teamed up with John Travolta for a Super Bowl commercial that went viral.

This time around, they are hoping to top that Travolta moment with Momoa, the music of “Flashdance” and another surprise star who makes a cameo at the end of the spot.

That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling | 2024 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile Home Internet

In the commercial, Braff and Faison, who play suburban neighbors, arrive at Momoa’s house with Super Bowl snacks ready to watch the game. Momoa informs them that the party is cancelled because he’s waiting on the “cable internet guy.” Then, Braff and Faison start singing about finding better wifi with T-Mobile home internet, and the unlikely trio breaks out into a full choreographed musical number.

As Momoa excitedly exclaims in the ad, “I have wifi now!” To the tune of “Flashdance… What A Feeling,” he begins to rip off his clothes and hits a high note, stunning Braff and Faison. In the end, the “Aquaman” star is doused with water – a la “Flashdance” – and the final seconds of the commercial reveal that Jennifer Beals, the original star of the ’80s classic movie “Flashdance,” is the friendly neighbor who is hosing Momoa down.

“I had a blast from the moment I arrived on set,” Beals told CNN. “I knew the wonder that is Donald Faison from working with him on ‘The L Word Generation Q’ … And then, lucky me, I got to work with Zach who is a brilliant, hilarious mensch. The two of them together are magic … Jason Momoa was so kind, funny and professional. It was a dreamy day.”

Braff and Faison didn’t just show up to set. The pair fully collaborated behind the scenes with the T-Mobile team and Panay Films to help come up with the creative concept for this year’s ad. They told CNN that they knew they needed a big star, and Momoa was their top pick.

“He’s a beautiful, beautiful man,” Braff quipped. “He is big and muscular and firm.”

“I was lost in the size of the man,” Faison chimed in. “Like, he was the size of a building, and I’ve never seen that before.”

Faison said that at one point, he and Momoa did a chest bump and it knocked him to the ground.

Jason Momoa appears in a new Super Bowl ad. T-Mobile

“Yeah, he knocked me on my ass. I was laughing so hard,” Faison said. “I really wanted it to make the commercial.”

Momoa, Braff and Faison sing in the commercial with their real voices.

“Donald has the most insane voice,” Braff said. “Autotune is helping me and Jason out a bit, but yeah, we’re all singing.”

The team also said they were very impressed with Momoa’s dance moves and musical abilities.

“He hit all those notes. No one was expecting that,” Braff said.

Faison joked that the choreography took “months for Zack and I” to learn, but “five minutes for Jason.”

However, when asked to rate their T-Mobile costars’ dancing abilities, Braff and Faison said it’s no competition between Momoa and Travolta.

“Are you serious?” Faison laughed. “Travolta is Travolta.”

“Come on!” Braff added. “It’s Travolta!”