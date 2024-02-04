CNN —

An intense, long-lasting atmospheric river is moving across California — bringing widespread power outages and the potential for mudslides and life-threatening flooding as it dumps heavy rain and snow. Follow our live coverage here. This is what’s happening:

• Rare high flood risk persists: A firehose of rain is expected to stall over Southern California, including Los Angeles, worsening the high risk of flooding throughout Monday. Torrential rainfall and “locally catastrophic” flooding is possible in Orange County, California, through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

• Power outages remain high: Strong winds and rain have knocked out power for more than 700,000 customers in California, particularly along the coast, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.us.

• Downpours could soak Los Angeles with a month’s worth of rain: In Central and Southern California, widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected – more than a month’s worth of rain for most areas in several days.

• Officials enforce evacuation orders: Some residents in Santa Barbara, San José, Los Angeles and Ventura County were under evacuation orders issued over the weekend as officials warned of potential “life-threatening” floods and landslides. Officials were seen going door-to-door on Sunday giving evacuation warnings in Sun Valley, California, according to CNN affiliate KABC. Authorities evacuated residents near Mission Creek in Santa Barbara as water flooded the streets on Sunday.

• Storm hinders travel in the mountains: Significant snowfall totals are expected in eastern California and along Nevada’s border, with heavy and wet snow spreading across the Sierra Nevada through Monday with accumulation rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, according to the weather service. Dangerous wind gusts are expected to produce whiteout conditions making travel above 5000-6000 feet “near impossible,” the weather service said.

• Schools cancel classes and go remote: Several school districts in Santa Barbara County have canceled classes on Monday due to the severe weather, while others including California State University Fullerton switched to remote learning.

Atmospheric river continues slamming California

This atmospheric river – a long, narrow moisture band that carries saturated air thousands of miles then discharges it like a fire hose – impacting California this week follows another recent storm that drenched most of the state, including Los Angeles, with record rainfall.

As the state braced for flooded roadways and swollen rivers, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in preparation for the storm’s effects.

Southern California continued to brace for the prolonged impacts of the storm, which is slower than others and is expected to stall as it moves onshore, bringing a much longer duration of rain compared to the last storm that impacted the state. Californians can expect to see the worst of the storm’s impacts and the heightened flood risk through Tuesday, according to the weather service.

In Los Angeles, officials urged residents to stay off the roads and remain at home if possible – even sending a flash flood emergency alert to phones Sunday evening telling people not to travel Sunday evening due to the “dangerous and life-threatening situation.” Anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of rain was expected. All lanes of Interstate 5 were flooded in San Fernando in Los Angeles County as of late Sunday evening. A flash flood warning in place for western and central Los Angeles County covers nearly 4 million people.

Further south, weather service reports showed the storm system “has the potential to drop a significant and unusual amount of rainfall on San Diego,” Mayor Todd Gloria said during a news conference Sunday.

Vehicles pass downed branches during a rainstorm in Goleta, California. Ethan Swope/AP

Low-lying and flood-prone areas of San Diego were issued an evacuation warning, according to Gloria. The city will likely see somewhere between 2 to 2.5 inches of rain through Tuesday, with some areas potentially getting a half an inch of rain per hour, he said.

“I understand the weariness that comes from these repeated warnings,” Gloria said. “I recognize that fatigue may be settling in, but I can assure you, this decision to issue this warning is not taken lightly.”

In Ventura County, California, the storm’s dangers began taking shape on Sunday after law enforcement reported several flooded roads, submerged vehicles, rock and mudslides and quickly rising river levels, according to the weather service.

The weather service described an “extremely dangerous flood situation unfolding from the Santa Barbara area and nearby foothills.”

The storm has also caused rock and mudslides on all canyon roads going in and out of Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department said in a post on X Sunday. In and around the Santa Monica Mountains, there were also reports of flooded roads, submerged vehicles, and rock and mudslides.

CNN’s Tina Burnside, Nouran Salahieh, Allison Chinchar, Caitlin Kaiser, Sara Tonks and Elisa Raffa contributed to this report.