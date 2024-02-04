Start your week smart: US strikes Middle East, Trump cases, Biden wins South Carolina, California weather, Northern Ireland

CNN —

What springs to mind when you hear the words “nuclear power plant?” For many, they conjure images of Chernobyl, Fukushima or Three Mile Island. But as countries scramble to end their reliance on fossil fuels, nuclear power is undergoing a renaissance, thanks in part to a technology known as small modular reactors. Learn why experts believe that nuclear energy — in all forms, large or small — has an important role to play in addressing the climate crisis.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

The weekend that was

• The US and UK have conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen from air and surface platforms, including fighter jets, with the support of several other countries. At least 30 targets were hit, and the strikes came one day after the US conducted major airstrikes on 85 targets across seven locations in Iraq and Syria.

• The Washington, DC, trial date in the federal election subversion case against Donald Trump, originally set for March 4, was postponed because of ongoing appeals about the power of the presidency. In the Georgia case against Trump, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis acknowledged a personal relationship with the lead prosecutor but said it doesn’t disqualify her.

• South Carolina, the state that launched Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination four years ago, delivered the president his first official primary victory of the 2024 campaign, CNN projects. Biden won all 55 delegates at stake in the South Carolina primary.

• An intense, long-lasting atmospheric river is moving into California today, bringing the potential for “life-threatening” flooding, mudslides and widespread power outages as it dumps heavy rain and snow. Some residents were ordered to evacuate.

• In a historic moment, a nationalist politician became First Minister of Northern Ireland as power-sharing resumed after a two-year break. Michelle O’Neill of the pro-united Ireland party Sinn Féin vowed to “serve everyone equally.”

The week ahead

Tuesday

Nevada will hold state-run Democratic and Republican primaries — a requirement under a 2021 state law. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (and several other Republican former presidential contenders) will appear on the Republican primary ballot. However, Trump will not — and the results of that primary are non-binding. That’s because Nevada’s Republican Party, which is controlled by Trump loyalists, has opted to award its delegates two days later through state party-run caucuses instead. As a result, Haley — who won’t be on Thursday’s ballot — will not be eligible to be awarded any Nevada delegates.

Wednesday

﻿A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the Texas border razor wire case. In January, the US Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 vote to allow US Border Patrol agents to remove the wire deployed by Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott in the Eagle Pass area. The justices’ order was considered a major victory for President Joe Biden in his ongoing dispute with Abbott over border policy. However, since the high court’s ruling, the Texas National Guard has added more razor wire.

Thursday

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in its review of the Colorado Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision to remove Trump from that state’s ballot. The high court’s decision to hear the case puts the nine justices squarely in the middle of the 2024 election and represents its most significant involvement in a presidential race since the momentous decision in Bush v. Gore more than 20 years ago.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Pakistan, a little more than a week after the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for leaking state secrets. Khan, who swept to power in 2018 before his ouster in 2022, has been in jail since August after he was found guilty of corruption.

Friday

President Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, where the two will reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion. Biden and Scholz also will discuss efforts to prevent regional escalation in the Middle East, as well as their support for Israel’s right to self-defense and the imperative of increasing life-saving assistance and protection of civilians from harm in Gaza, the White House said.

Saturday

Time to welcome the Year of the Dragon! Lunar New Year begins on February 10, kicking off more than two weeks of celebrations in China, Vietnam, South Korea and other Asian countries — as well as in any place with a sizable population of Asian immigrants.

One Thing: Will the Supreme Court keep Trump off the ballot?

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN’s Joan Biskupic previews oral arguments at the Supreme Court over whether Trump should be removed from Colorado’s 2024 ballot. Listen here.

Photos of the week