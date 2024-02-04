CNN —

Before Trevor Noah got into a monologue filled with impressive name-dropping at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, he introduced Dua Lipa to kick off music’s biggest night.

“Look at this room,” Noah said after her medley. “Look at these people. These people write the soundtrack to our life.”

Noah recognized Ed Sheeran in the audience, along with “Barbie” soundtrack producer Mark Ronson, who Noah called “one of the greatest producers of all time.”

Meryl Streep made a fashionably late appearance to sit with her son-in-law Ronson as Noah continued, by saying, “This room is insane!”

He also name-checked 21 Savage, who “already has hit a billion streams in 2024,” Olivia Rodrigo for being an “absolute superstar,” and Oprah Winfrey, who was about to join the crowd.

Noah named Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Beyoncé and Jay-Z as some of the biggest stars of the night. He also credited the many women nominated this year.

“Speaking of killing it, can we speak for a second about how women have dominated music this year,” Noah said.

Right on cue, Taylor Swift then entered the room, with Noah saying, “You can tell that Taylor Swift is here.”

“As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves,” Noah quipped.

Scheduled performers Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell got introductions, with Noah ending his opening by saying “the Grammys has everyone.”

“Keep the good vibes going tonight,” he said.