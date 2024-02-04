Taylor Swift announces surprise album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ at the Grammys

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
2 minute read
Updated 10:10 PM EST, Sun February 4, 2024
Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Taylor Swift continues to be unstoppable.

As if the momentum behind the “Anti-Hero” singer couldn’t get any bigger, Swift announced that she’ll be releasing a new album in April titled “Tortured Poets Department” while accepting her 13th Grammy award on Sunday.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” Swift said in between giggles, before sharing the aforementioned title of her next studio album, which will be her 11th.

Minutes after her acceptance speech – for best pop vocal album for her hit 2022 album “Midnights” – and huge surprise announcement, the ever-prolific Swift posted a photo of the new album cover on her Instagram page, writing in the caption, “All’s fair in love and poetry…”

Her tenth album “Midnights” debuted to massive success in October 2022 when Swift claimed all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time with tracks from the album, according to the music charting website at the time.

Swift scored a total of six Grammy nominations this year, including album of the year, song of the year, record of the year, pop solo performance and pop duo/group performance.

The win and new album announcement comes as Swift has arguably the most prolific period of her career to date.

Following the success of “Midnights,” Swift embarked on her record-breaking “Eras Tour” and reinvigorated the movie theater industry with the October release of her “Eras Tour” concert film.

Swift is set to resume the international leg of her tour on February 7, when she begins a four-day run in Tokyo.

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, center, performs "Both Sides, Now" during the Grammy Awards show on Sunday, February 4. It is the first time that Mitchell has performed at the Grammys.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Finneas and Billie Eilish embrace after they won the song of the year Grammy for "What Was I Made For?"
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Rapper Jay-Z, with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter, accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Fantasia Barrino performs "Proud Mary" as a tribute to the late Tina Turner.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Annie Lennox gives an emotional performance of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U." O'Connor died in July at the age of 56.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Stevie Wonder performs a tribute to Tony Bennett during the annual "In Memoriam" segment.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Jon Batiste pays tribute to the late music executive Clarence Avant as he sings two Bill Withers classics: "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album ("Midnights"). During her acceptance speech, she revealed that her next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will be released in April.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo performs her Grammy-nominated song "Vampire" during the show.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Lizzo, right, presents SZA with the Grammy for best R&B song ("Snooze"). “Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013, when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together,” SZA explained. ”Opening up in small rooms for like a hundred people, and to be on the stage with her is so amazing. I’m so grateful.”
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lainey Wilson accepts the Grammy for best country album ("Bell Bottom Country").
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Miley Cyrus performs "Flowers" on stage. Earlier in the night, she won her first-ever Grammy.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Billie Eilish and Finneas perform "What Was I Made For?" The song, from the "Barbie" soundtrack, later won the Grammy for song of the year.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Karol G accepts the Grammy for best música urbana album ("Mañana Será Bonito").
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
SZA performs "Snooze" and "Kill Bill" during the show.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift enjoys the show from the audience. She was often seen dancing to the various performances.
John Shearer/Getty Images
Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs perform Chapman's classic song "Fast Car" together. Chapman closed the 1989 show with the song.
John Shearer/Getty Images