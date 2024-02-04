CNN —

SZA and Lizzo would have won had there been a Grammy for best hug.

The pair were pure joy after SZA was announced as the winner of best R&B song for her single “Snooze.” The two squealed and embraced when Lizzo presented the award to her longtime friend.

“Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013, when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together,” SZA explained. ”Opening up in small rooms for like a hundred people, and to be on the stage with her is so amazing. I’m so grateful.”

SZA went on to thank her family, God, and her team before breaking down as she said, “I’m sorry, I’m just really overwhelmed.”

You just don’t understand,” she said emotionally. “I came really, really far and I can’t believe this is happening.”

She also broke into a laugh as she looked in the audience and said, “Hi Taylor. I love you” to Taylor Swift.

“I’m not an attractive crier,” SZA said as she closed out her speech.

The singer is the most nominated artist this year with nine.