CNN —

Fantasia Barrino was golden paying tribute to Tina Turner Sunday night at the Grammys.

“The Color Purple” star was introduced by her mentor and one of Turner’s friends, Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey referred to Turner, who died in May at the age of 83, as “our forever goddess of rock & roll” and set the tone for Barrino’s performance.

And perform she did.

After urging everyone to “Get up on your feet. You know what time it is,” she launched into the intro for “Proud Mary.”

Decked in a golden dress that allowed for all the movement she would need, the former “American Idol” winner belted out the classic while accompanied by a multitude of dancers.

The audience responded to the energy and danced and sang along.

Annie Lennox performed a tribute to Sinéad O'Connor. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Turner was just one of several artists who were honored as part of the In Memoriam portion of the show.

The tributes were led by Stevie Wonder, who honored the late Tony Bennett with a medley of his songs. Annie Lennox joined the segment next, honoring the Sinéad O’Connor by singing “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Jon Batiste, introduced by Lenny Kravitz, celebrated music executive Clarence Avant, who Kravitz called the “Godfather of Black Music.”

Other performers through the show included Billy Joel, Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Travis Scott, and U2.