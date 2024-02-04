CNN —

February 5, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we breakdown the latest airstrikes by the US and its allies on Iranian-linked militia targets in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, and how those affect escalating tensions in the Middle East. Next, we transport you to the wetlands of London where a species that went extinct over 400 years ago is making a comeback. And finally, we look at the life and legacy of two figures who transformed America in profound ways.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10