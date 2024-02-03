Charleston CNN —

Running a small business has been a “special experience” for Mimi Striplin, the 31-year-old owner of The Tiny Tassel in Charleston.

Striplin started her jewelry company nine years ago and opened her first brick and mortar storefront in 2021, where she also sells whimsical clothing designed by her mother and goods made by other Black women-owned businesses. Her local community has helped uplift her business, she said, but she’s also experienced the hard times that come with entrepreneurship, especially now.

When she was invited to meet with President Joe Biden a few weeks ago as part of a small business roundtable ahead of the state’s February 3 primary, she had a simple message for him: see us.

“I wanted him to think about faces like mine when he is speaking on policies and really moving things,” Striplin, who is also Asian American, told CNN.

To win re-election this year, Biden will need Black voters like Striplin – who voted for him in the last presidential election and plan to support him again – to rebuild the coalition that helped propel him to the White House in 2020.

South Carolina’s primary will be the first opportunity Black voters have to voice their support – or displeasure – with Biden since that election.

“I think we’ll get a real chance to see where Joe Biden is, and also get a real chance to see what messages have resonated from the Biden-Harris administration,” said Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina-based Democratic strategist and close ally of Rep. Jim Clyburn.

It’s a challenging path. Biden’s net approval rating has been negative for more than two years. Polls have shown former President Donald Trump beating Biden in key swing states in a hypothetical rematch. And there are signs that Trump, the front-runner for the GOP nomination, is making small gains in some key parts of the Democratic coalition, including among Black voters.

Democrats’ efforts to stem those losses start in South Carolina, which is hosting the first sanctioned primary after the Democratic National Committee overhauled its primary calendar last year to put more diverse states first , a move party members say has given Black voters an early and important voice.

The calendar overhaul, done at Biden’s request, was also seen as a boost to the president, who placed poorly in the 2020 Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary before winning by a decisive margin in South Carolina, in large part due to his strong support among Black voters.

In 2020, Biden won 61% of the Black vote, which made up 56% of the Democratic primary electorate, according to CNN exit polling.

Biden and several surrogates have held campaign events across the state. Last weekend, Biden campaigned at a church in Columbia with Clyburn, whose endorsement during the 2020 primary helped seal his victory in the state. The event was interrupted by protestors calling on the president to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke at a get out the vote event at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg Friday, the last day of early voting.

“South Carolina, you are the first primary in the nation, and President Biden and I are counting on you,” Harris said. “Are you ready to make your voices heard?”

For South Carolina Democrats, being the first sanctioned primary isn’t just about putting Biden on the right footing, but a chance to draw attention to local topics after years of watching candidates cater to the problems facing Iowa and New Hampshire voters.

“So what does going first mean? It means more investment in our communities, more attention to our issues,” Christale Spain, the chair of the state Democratic party, said at a “We Go First” get out the vote event in Walterboro this week.

Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee and a former chair of the state Democratic party, said South Carolina’s new first-in-the-nation status would increase discussion on investment in historically Black colleges and universities, lowering the Black infant mortality rate and the need to tackle racial disparities.

The new calendar also reflects the fact that the state has a good record of picking the eventual nominee, he said. The winners of the last three primaries – Biden, Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama – went on to be the Democratic nominees.

“We made the change because we wanted to make sure that all of the Democrats had a seat at the table,” Harrison said at a recent get out the vote event during an interview with CNN in Hartsville. “We know that the backbone of the Democratic party has been the African American community.”

Attendees cheer as President Joe Biden speaks during the South Carolina's First in the Nation Dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27. Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

It will be difficult to judge what success looks like o