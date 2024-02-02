CNN —

A day after taking the stand to tell her side of the story, Jennifer Crumbley is set to face cross-examination from the prosecution in her manslaughter trial Friday related to a deadly 2021 school shooting.

The 45-year-old is the mother of Ethan Crumbley, the then-15-year-old who killed four people and wounded seven at Oxford High School in Michigan. The prosecution has argued she is responsible for the deaths because she was “grossly negligent” in allowing her son to own a gun and failing to get him proper mental health treatment despite warning signs.

The case represents an unusual and novel legal strategy to try to hold the parents of a school shooter personally accountable and stem the scourge of mass shootings in America.

She has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Her husband is scheduled to go on trial on the same charges in early March.

Over several hours Thursday, Jennifer Crumbley testified her husband was responsible for securing the gun he had purchased for their son on Black Friday as a Christmas gift.

“I just didn’t feel comfortable being in charge of that. It was more his thing, so I let him handle that. I didn’t feel comfortable putting the lock thing on it,” she said.

She also testified her son had never asked her to get help for mental health issues, contrary to his private journal writings and texts to a friend. She said he expressed some anxiety about taking tests and what he would do after high school, “but not to a level where I felt he needed to go see a psychiatrist or mental health professional right away.”

She acknowledged her son had sent a number of texts about seeing ghosts and claimed their house was haunted, but she testified he was not being serious.

“It was just him messing around,” she testified.

She also testified she did not know about internal school emails discussing her son’s concerning behavior before the shooting on November 30, 2021. And she said when she was called into the school hours before the shooting to discuss Ethan’s disturbing drawings on a math worksheet, school employees were “nonchalant” about the incident and allowed him to stay in class.

Unbeknownst to those in the meeting, Ethan Crumbley had hidden a firearm in his backpack. Later that day, he took the gun out and opened fire on his classmates.

“As a parent you spend your whole life trying to protect your child from other dangers,” Jennifer Crumbley testified. “You never would think you have to protect your child from harming someone else. That’s what blew my mind. That was the hardest thing I had to stomach was that my child harmed and killed other people.”

Yet she had no regrets. “I’ve asked myself if I would have done anything differently, and I wouldn’t have,” she said.

Ethan pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of murder and 19 other charges related to the deadly rampage. He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.