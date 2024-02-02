CNN —

Lawyer Jason Murray, taking the lead next week in the Supreme Court battle to keep Donald Trump off presidential ballots, has never argued before the justices.

Jonathan Mitchell, representing Trump, is a well-known conservative advocate with some experience at the court – yet none in a case close to this magnitude.

As of Friday, both men will move their operations to Washington and tap into a sophisticated network of lawyers who’ve stood many times in the well of the courtroom and are positioned to channel the justices. Murray and Mitchell will engage in multiple “moot courts,” separately honing their cases before attorneys who fire questions designed to simulate the justices and their intensity.