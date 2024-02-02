Washington CNN —

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office is defending how the federal government during Joe Biden’s presidency sought to repossess White House records Donald Trump took, and how the case evolved into a federal investigation.

The expansive, 67-page filing offers a detailed retelling of the standoff with Trump as a way to “set the record straight,” Smith’s prosecutors say, on the origins of the Mar-a-Lago documents case, as they fight to keep the case on track for a spring trial.

After the search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida estate, in August 2022, federal investigators pursued a “careful and thorough investigation,” seeking information from intelligence agencies, the National Archives and other parts of the federal government before bringing criminal charges against Trump for mishandling documents, the special counsel’s office said.

The prosecutors say Trump’s legal team has attempted to distort the events in his favor – including by claiming he had a security clearance that extended past his presidency. He is seeking to convince a federal judge in Florida to force the Justice Department to give him more documents as evidence in the case from several sensitive parts of the federal government, including the Biden White House, the Department of Energy and the US intelligence community.

Prosecutors’ retelling of the investigation on Friday is based on documents they’ve turned over to Trump’s legal team already that may be used as evidence in the upcoming trial against him, according to the filing.

“Federal agencies confronted, and appropriately responded to, an extraordinary situation resulting entirely from the defendants’ conduct,” the prosecutors wrote.

“The law required that those documents be collected,” the prosecutors also said in the filing.

White House communications

The dispute of what happened dates to the end of the Trump presidency and early days of the Biden White House, when it became clear to federal government agencies and to Trump’s representatives that boxes of presidential documents were missing.

Specifically, prosecutors say then-White House lawyer Jonathan Su, who worked under Biden, spoke with Trump aides who handled his presidential records post-presidency and with the National Archives, at a time when the groups had to coordinate discussions about missing presidential records.

Trump has tried to claim Su’s involvement – and the role of his successor’s White House in discussions about his presidential records – was improper. But the prosecutors on Friday wrote Trump’s team “not only knew” of the Biden White House being part of the discussion, they also approved of it.

“The White House Counsel’s Office became involved because of the need to consult its personnel about missing Trump Administration Presidential records,” the prosecutors wrote on Friday.

Later, in early 2022, when presidential records from Trump’s White House were shipped back to the National Archives, archivists found classified records among them, prompting them to contact the Justice Department to begin a criminal investigation.

Trump has taken issue with how the DOJ handled the investigation and has accused various agencies of working together to smear him after he left the presidency.

On Friday, the special counsel’s office argued the case’s evolution followed Justice Department protocol, including in how White House employees spoke with DOJ officials.

“The record shows only different government agencies, with specific portfolios and responsibilities, at work to solve an increasingly vexing and concerning problem,” prosecutors said. “The defendants’ legal problems are solely of