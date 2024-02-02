Story highlights Republicans have struggled to make a clear, tangible case for impeaching President Joe Biden One GOP lawmaker estimated there are around 20 House Republicans who are not convinced Biden's would-be impeachment is expected to go nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate But Republican investigators have vowed it is too soon to make final judgements

A growing number of senior House Republicans are coming to terms with a stark realization: It is unlikely that their monthslong investigation into Joe Biden will actually lead to impeaching the president.

Top Republicans are not expected to make an official decision on whether to pursue impeachment articles until after a pair of high-stakes depositions later this month with Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James. But serious doubts are growing inside the GOP that they will be able to convince their razor-thin majority to back the politically perilous impeachment effort in an election-year, according to interviews with over a dozen Republican lawmakers and aides, including some who are close to the probe.

While no formal whip count ahas been conducted, one GOP lawmaker estimated there are around 20 House Republicans who are not convinced there is evidence for impeachment, and Republicans can only lose two votes in the current House margins.

Even conservative GOP Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who serves on the House Oversight Committee and supports impeaching the president, acknowledged that it has been hard for the investigation to break through: “While I think that it’s pretty clear, I don’t know that the case has been made adequately to the American people.”

And with a Biden impeachment expected to go nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate and the 2024 presidential election coming into focus, others say the best-case scenario at this point would be to leave it up to voters.

“Let the American people decide in November if they want to take this country in a different direction,” GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York told CNN. “I think that’s probably most likely, considering the politics of the Senate.”

The prospect of their inquiry not culminating in impeachment has prompted some internal frustration among Republicans, with finger-pointing already underway in GOP circles about what went wrong – and who is to blame – even as the Republican-led committees continue to push on with their probe. Some of the ire has been directed at House Oversight Chairman James Comer, who has spearheaded the investigation into Biden family business records.

“You’d be hard pressed to say it’s going well,” said a GOP source closely following that investigation. “It’s a jumbled mess.”

When the impeachment inquiry was launched four months ago under former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the conference was motivated to seize a top priority of their agenda and get to the bottom of accusations that the president was central to a family influence peddling scheme through his son’s foreign business dealings.

But Republicans have struggled to articulate a clear, tangible case that rises to the level of an impeachable offense, multiple GOP lawmakers told CNN. In many cases, some of the GOP’s most damning claims about the president’s role in his son’s foreign business deals, put forward by Comer, have been undercut by their own witnesses. And the trio of committees leading the investigation have at times offered conflicting answers about what they think their most compelling piece of evidence is, sending mixed signals to the conference about the direction of their probe.

Now, many feel that their window to capitalize on the inquiry is slipping away as they march closer to the November election.