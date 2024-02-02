CNN —

Nikki Haley now says Donald Trump is too old, too confused, too chaotic, and too tantrum-prone to be president — and in a jab likely to especially infuriate her rival, warns he even lacks the money to mount a proper White House run.

The former South Carolina governor — the former president’s last opponent standing in the GOP nominating race — is turning up the heat as she battles to prevent a career-besmirching shellacking in her home state primary.

Haley laid out a stinging character study of the former president in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday.

Grouping Trump with President Joe Biden, she said it was “absurd” that the country would be stuck with two 80-year-old candidates. (Biden is 81 and Trump is 77.) She warned that Trump has had some “confused moments” in recent days, and she rebuked the ex-president for a “temper tantrum” on the night of his New Hampshire primary win when he tried to push her out of the race. In recent campaign events, Haley has also questioned Trump’s morality and capacity to tell right from wrong.

Her harsh turn against the boss she once served as US ambassador to the United Nations begs the question of why, after months of dancing around Trump’s character issues, legal quagmire and assault on democracy, she’s finally getting tough.

Has Haley found her voice, located a sweet spot where she can target the former president or decided to commit to a new hardline strategy that she thinks might bring down the overwhelming favorite for his third straight nomination?