Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, where one person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease. In total, heart disease claims the lives of 1 in 5 people.

February is American Heart Month, so it’s worth the reminder that taking care of your heart can help extend your life span and improve the quality of your life. This week, I spoke with CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen about the steps that everyone can take — no matter their age, current lifestyle habits or preexisting medical conditions. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: Let’s start with people in their teens and 20s. Cardiovascular disease is extremely rare at this age. Why should young people start thinking about taking care of their hearts?

Dr. Leana Wen: First, it’s important to build healthy habits early. Health is not just about the avoidance of disease; it’s also about overall physical and emotional well-being.

Some things that people in their teens and 20s can start paying attention to include physical activity, nutrition and substance use. While paying attention to these issues can help you feel better in the short term, you also benefit your heart in the long term.

Everyone should aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate- to high-intensity exercise. This should not feel like a chore; the more physical activity becomes incorporated as an enjoyable part of daily routine, the more it is likely to be continued throughout the years.

Now is the time to find sports that you enjoy. There’s an added bonus if you can find community through physical activity. Is there a running group, rock climbing club or swim group you could join? What about a volleyball, soccer or frisbee league? Find something you enjoy, and that will increase your odds that you will do it consistently.

This is also the age to start building healthy eating habits. That includes planning nutritious meals and aiming to consume more whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, milk, fish and meat. Other eating habits to strive for include cutting down consumption of ultraprocessed “junk foods” and not eating just before bed.

Younger people should also be attentive to substance use. Smokers have two to four times the risk of developing heart disease and strokes compared with nonsmokers, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Excessive alcohol use also has detrimental effects on the heart. People should follow the