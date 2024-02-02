CNN —

Usher may have once watched over Beyoncé when the two stars were younger, but he’d like to clear up confusion he was her nanny.

The singer, who is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show next week, recently talked to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, “Club Shay Shay.”

When Sharpe asked him about being Bey’s nanny, Usher was quick to point out he would have been a “manny,” slang for a male nanny.

Usher, who at 45 is three years older than Beyoncé, recalled that her former producer Daryl Simmons used to have a group called The Dolls and they all paid a visit to Atlanta, where Usher was living at the time.

“This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child. I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house,” Usher explained. “I had to watch ‘em ‘cause I was like the, you know, the authority, because, I guess, I was the teenager at the time.”

The two have since worked together over the years.

Beyoncé was a featured artist along with rapper Lil Wayne on Usher’s 2008 single“Love In This Club (Remix)” and performed “Bad Girl” with him for his Showtime special, “One Night, One Star: Usher Live at Coliseo de Puerto Rico” in 2005. Usher also made a cameo as one of the dancers in the music video for Beyoncé’s 2003 single, “Naughty Girl.”