CNN —

A gas explosion in Kenya’s capital on Thursday night killed at least two people and injured 222 others, according to authorities in the East African country.

The blaze started when a truck carrying gas blew up in Nairobi’s Embakasi district at about 11:30 p.m. local time, “igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely,” government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura said in a social media post.

Video posted on social media shows an explosion resulting in a huge fireball. CNN cannot independently verify the footage.

Residential buildings, businesses and cars were damaged in the blast and subsequent inferno, Mwaura said.

Two people died while receiving treatment at Nairobi West Hospital, according to Mwaura, who added, “the government sends its most sincere condolences to the families of the departed souls.”

Firemen fight a blaze following a series of explosions in the Embakasi area of Nairobi, Kenya on February 2, 2024. Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images

The Kenya Red Cross said it had evacuated 271 people to hospitals around Nairobi and was “tirelessly battling the flames” alongside other agencies.

A command center has been set up at the scene to coordinate rescue operations and other intervention efforts, spokesperson Mwaura said, adding the scene was now secured.

“Kenyans are hereby advised to keep off the cordoned area in order to allow the rescue mission to be carried out (with) minimal disruptions,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.