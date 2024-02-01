CNN —

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the teenager who killed four people at a Michigan high school in 2021, took the stand in her manslaughter trial Thursday in what is likely to be pivotal testimony in the case.

Her attorney Shannon Smith had said in opening statements that she would testify and tell her side of the story.

“She is going to take the stand and tell you about her life with her son, about the day he became the shooter, and about the day he did something she could have never anticipated or fathomed or predicted,” Smith said.

Jennifer Crumbley has pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the November 30, 2021, mass shooting at Oxford High School, which left four students dead and seven others wounded. Her husband, James Crumbley, is scheduled to go on trial on the same charges in early March.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday after about a week of testimony from shooting victims, law enforcement officials, school officials and those who knew Jennifer Crumbley. The prosecution has used an unusual and novel legal theory in arguing that she committed manslaughter even though she did not know about the shooting beforehand or pull the trigger.

Prosecutors have accused her of gross negligence for disregarding the risks when she and her husband bought their son a gun four days before the shooting, even though he was struggling with his mental health and experiencing hallucinations. They also said his mother did not mention the gun or mental health issues to school officials in a meeting to discuss Ethan’s disturbing, violent drawings just hours before the fatal shooting.

However, the defense argued in opening statements that the blame lay elsewhere: On the husband for purchasing the firearm and encouraging the hobby; on the school for failing to notify her about her son’s behavioral issues; and on Ethan himself, who actually pulled the trigger.

The jury has heard only some of Jennifer Crumbley’s perspective during the trial. In Facebook messages she sent to an extramarital lover shortly after the shooting, she wrote, “I failed as a parent. I failed miserably.” She also messaged him about how the firearm used in the shooting was stored, though evidence from law enforcement witnesses has contradicted some of her statements.

Her son, Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time, has pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of murder and 19 other charges related to the deadly rampage. He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

For his part, Ethan said at his sentencing hearing he did not tell his parents about the plan beforehand, “so they are not at fault for what I’ve done.” The defense had sought to call him and two jail psychiatrists to testify, but the shooter’s attorneys said they planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence, so the judge overseeing the trial ruled Thursday they will not testify.