Amazon saw a sharp jump in sales last quarter, driven by robust consumer spending during the holiday shopping season. The e-commerce leader on Thursday reported revenue of $170 billion for its quarter ending in December, beating Wall Street’s estimates. This marks a 14% increase compared to the same period last year. Amazon also reported quarterly profits of some $10.6 billion. Amazon’s profits during this past holiday quarter also come as its business enters 2024 in much better shape than a year ago. At the start of 2023, the company was navigating geopolitical uncertainty, macroeconomic headwinds and higher inflationary pressures as well as a whiplash in pandemic-induced demand for e-commerce. Since late 2022, CEO Andy Jassy has been conducting aggressive cost-cutting measures, including multiple rounds of mass layoffs. Some of the layoffs at Amazon have continued this year. The company’s stock jumped nearly 4% in after-hours trading Thursday immediately after reporting earnings. Also on Thursday, Amazon announced it was adding an AI-powered shopping assistant dubbed “Rufus” to its e-commerce store. Rufus is trained on Amazon’s product catalog and information from across the web to answer customer questions, the company said. It launched in beta on Thursday to a small subset of customers on Amazon’s app, but will roll out to additional US customers in the coming weeks. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.