Mandatory Credit: Photo by David McIntyre/Penta Press/Shutterstock (12812318h) Kamila Valieva (ROC) with her coach Eteri Tutberidze before the women s figure skating free program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium. 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Figure Skating, Womens Singles Free Program, Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - 17 Feb 2022
Eteri Tutberidze (left) speaks with Kamila Valieva during the 2022 Winter Olympics.
David McIntyre/Penta Press/Shutterstock
CNN  — 

The coach of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has said that “there are still many questions” after the teenager was handed a four-year ban for an anti-doping violation.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Eteri Tutberidze said that, for two years, “undeserved and endless hate and accusations” have been thrown her way and that she too wanted to know “what happened with Kamila and how this substance got into her body” as all her “athletes have been and remain clean.”

Tutberidze added: “After two years, nothing has become clear, the origin of this drug has not been investigated, and there are still many questions. Only accusations from various sides continue to be directed towards us.”

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication which can boost endurance, prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The positive test only came to light after the then-15-year-old had guided the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to gold in the figure skating team competition in Beijing, but this week’s ban means that Valieva has been disqualified from the event.

File photo dated 15-02-2022 of Kamila Valieva. A four-year doping ban has been imposed on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, with her results at the 2022 Winter Olympics disqualified. News that Valieva had tested positive for a banned substance, trimetazidine, during the Russian national championships in December 2021 emerged during the following year's Winter Games in Beijing. She was 15 years old at the time. Issue date: Monday January 29, 2024. 75190687 (Press Association via AP Images)
Valieva competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Andrew Milligan/AP

That resulted in a change in the medal standings, with US awarded the gold medal, Japan the silver and the ROC relegated to bronze.

The doping case has placed increased scrutiny on Tutberidze, who is frequently referred to as the most powerful woman in figure skating. She is the driving force behind Russia’s dominance in the sport, and her studio in Moscow attracts the best female figure skaters from across the country.

However, following the controversy at the Winter Olympics, many were left wondering how a 15-year-old was able to test positive for a banned substance.

Kamila Valieva of ROC performs during the figure skating team event women's single skating short program match at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022.
Kamila Valieva of ROC performs during the figure skating team event women's single skating short program match at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022.
Yang Lei/Xinhua/Getty Images

Related article Trimetazidine: What is the competition-banned drug that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for?

Global Athlete, an athlete-led group working for change across the sporting world, called Valieva’s positive drug test “evidence of abuse of a minor” and pointed to a “power imbalance that sport leaders, administrators, and coaches have over athletes.”

However, Tutberidze has pledged her support to Valieva this week, saying, “I have no questions for Kamila; she is a child, and from my side, I will continue to support her in every possible way.

“Not to offend all my previous athletes – Kamila is the most gifted athlete. She has faced a trial that is difficult to describe in words,” the 49-year-old added.

Tutberidze also questioned if Valieva has been adequately represented during the hearing.

“Regarding the verdict, I have one main question – did anyone defend Kamila at the hearings? Because the verdict couldn’t have been worse. Kamila’s story is our pain,” she said.

CNN’s George Ramsay, Sandi Sidhu, Teele Rebane and Helen Regan contributed to reporting.