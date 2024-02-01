Washington CNN —
President Joe Biden plans to issue an executive order targeting violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank whom he has said have undermined stability in the area, according to a US official.
The new directive, expected to be announced Thursday, will impose sanctions on several individuals accused of having participated in the violent acts.
Biden has condemned these acts of violence in the past, and the issue is one that the president has personally discussed in recent months with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Politico was first to report the upcoming executive order.
