11/12/2023 Rafah, Palestine. People from northern Gaza have left and are now staying in a UNRWA school in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing conflicts between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The war has displaced nearly 1.6 million Palestinians, according to UNRWA. Inside the school, already at full capacity, individuals have resorted to building tents around it due to the overwhelming demand for shelter. Hundreds of thousands now live in these cramped shelters with limited food and inadequate water. the Palestinian health ministry reports that over 11,000 people have lost their lives due to relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the conflict began. This escalation followed a raid by Palestinian militants on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in at least 1200 casualties, as per official Israeli figures. (Photo by Mohammed Zaanoun / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ZAANOUN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)
Palestinians have used schools run by UNRWA, pictured here in the southern city of Rafah, as shelter amid Israeli bombardment.
Mohammed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

The main United Nations agency in Gaza has warned it “most likely” will have to halt its work in the war-torn enclave and across the Middle East by the end of the month after donors paused funding over allegations some of its staff were involved with Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

“If the funding remains suspended, we will most likely be forced to shut down our operations by the end of February – not only in Gaza, but also across the region,” the agency’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Thursday.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) assists Palestinians in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank, as well as in Gaza.

The warning comes after more than a dozen countries, including the United States, announced they would withhold funding following allegations by Israel that 13 UNRWA staff had been involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack, ranging from involvement in kidnapping hostages and supplying logistic support.

Some $440 million of funding has been suspended, according to UNRWA, which has 13,000 staff in Gaza.

A view of a bag of flour at the area where UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) distributes flour to families as Israeli attacks continue in Rafah of Gaza on January 28, 2024.
A bag of flour at the area where the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) distributes flour to families as Israeli attacks continue in Rafah, Gaza on January 28.
Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Related article The demise of the UN’s Palestinian agency could spell disaster for millions. Here’s why Israel wants it dismantled

The agency said the severe humanitarian needs of Palestinians in Gaza would likely deteriorate further if the funding is not restored.

“Tens of thousands of people have been forced to flee to the south due to bombardment and fighting in Khan Younis over the last week, adding to more than 1.4 million people already crammed in the southern governorate of Rafah. Most are living in makeshift structures, tents, or out in the open, and now also fear they might no longer receive any food or other humanitarian assistance from UNRWA,” the agency said in a statement from Amman, Jordan.

Thomas White, director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, said: “Rafah has become a sea of people fleeing bombardments.” Most of those fleeing the embattled city of Khan Younis have already been displaced several times, and many have been forced to leave the largest UNRWA shelter in the Khan Younis Training Center.

While fighting rages in the south, UNRWA also warned of the situation in the north of the territory “where famine is looming,” and where “UNRWA has had very little access since the war began.”

White said UNRWA had received reports that people in the area are grinding bird feed to make flour.

“When our convoys are finally permitted to go to the area, people rush to the trucks to get food and often eat it on the spot,” he said.

A man carries relief supplies provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees UNRWA in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Jan. 28, 2024. Funding suspension would force UNRWA to halt all its activities in the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip in a few weeks, the UN relief agency's commissioner-general said Sunday. The United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, Australia, Finland, and the Netherlands decided to pause funding to UNRWA after Israel accused several UNRWA employees of suspected involvement in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel last year. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua via Getty Images)
A man carries relief supplies provided by UNRWA in Rafah, southern Gaza, on January 28, 2024.
Khaled Omar/Xinhua/Getty Images

Lazzarini said “it is the time to reinforce and not to weaken UNRWA,” after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week ordered Israel to provide more humanitarian assistance to Gaza in a politically explosive genocide case brought against Israel by South Africa.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday called for UNRWA to be dismantled and replaced by other aid groups.

“I think it’s time that the international community and the UN itself understand that UNRWA’s mission has to end,” Netanyahu told a delegation of UN ambassadors.

Trucks of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) carrying fuel arrive at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Trucks of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) carrying fuel arrive at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023.
Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Related article What we know about Israel’s allegations against UN staffers in Gaza

Netanyahu also addressed the ICJ’s ruling, which ordered Israel to “take all measures” to prevent genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, but stopped short of calling for Israel to suspend its military campaign in the enclave as South Africa had requested.

“The worst thing that I can say is this, that many of the charges are false and unfounded, that were leveled against us in The Hague, were brought by UNRWA officials. And we have discovered in the last few weeks that UNRWA officials were complicit in the massacre,” he said.

Other Israeli officials have called for UNRWA in its current form to be taken apart. Defense Minister Yoav Hallant told the same meeting of UN ambassadors that “UNRWA is Hamas with a facelift.”

Last week 21 humanitarian organizations said they were “shocked by the reckless decision to cut a lifeline for an entire population by some of the very countries that had called for aid in Gaza to be stepped up and for humanitarians to be protected while doing their job.”