CNN —

A giant poster featuring Yemeni rebel leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi was hung on the ancient Walls of Constantinople in Istanbul last week, just days after his organization was designated a terror group by the United States.

“We are all Yemenis,” read the text in Turkish.

Once seen in the Middle East as a menacing Iranian proxy that wreaked havoc in the Arab world’s poorest country by overthrowing the internationally recognized government and prompting a brutal Saudi-led military intervention, the Houthi group’s fortunes have changed since Israel launched its devastating war on Gaza.

Israel’s war came after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an October 7 attack on the Jewish state, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 250 others, according to Israeli authorities. The war in Gaza has so far killed almost 27,000 people in the enclave, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory.

The Shiite-Muslim Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, are now seen in parts of the largely-Sunni Muslim world and beyond as champions of the Palestinian cause, defending the people of Gaza against Israel and even taking on the Jewish state’s superpower ally in the fight.

Since mid-November the rebels have been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea and the Strait of Bab al-Mandab. The Red Sea is a vital waterway that connects to the Suez Canal, through which 10% to 15% of world trade passes. The group’s activities have effectively closed the trade route to most container ships as vessels steer clear of the waterway amid the attacks.

US officials have told CNN they believe the Iranian leadership is nervous about some of the actions of its proxy groups in the Middle East as fears of a direct confrontation with the United States escalate. US intelligence suggests that Iran is concerned that Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea could upset the economic interests of both China and India, key allies of Tehran.

There were signs this week that Iran is trying to rein in its proxies as Kataib Hezbollah, a militia in Iraq, said it was suspending operations against US targets following a strike that killed three American military personnel in Jordan. But Iran appears to have less control over the Houthis, as the Yemeni rebel group continued to target ships.

On Tuesday night, a cruise missile launched by the Houthis into the Red Sea came within a mile of a US destroyer before it was shot down, the closest a Houthi attack has come to a US warship. The episode underscored the threat the rebels continue to pose to US naval assets and commercial shipping despite multiple US and British strikes on Houthi infrastructure inside Yemen. Early on Thursday, the US carried out its latest round of airstrikes in Yemen, ﻿against a Houthi drone ground control station in Yemen and 10 Houthi drones.

Projecting power

The attacks in the Red Sea, Houthis say, are intended to pressure Israel and its allies to stop the war in Gaza. The group has repeatedly said that its operations in the Red Sea will cease once Israel stops the war and lifts its siege on the territory.

But experts say that while the Palestinian cause has always been central to Houthi ideology, their actions in the Red Sea come with other benefits.

In its fight, the Houthi group has distracted from Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, shored up domestic and international support, and made its name known among those who knew little to nothing about the movement, they say.

“Solidarity with Gaza is only one of the drivers behind Houthi strikes in the Red Sea,” said Thomas Juneau, an assistant professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa and former analyst with Canada’s Department of National Defense.

While