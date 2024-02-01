CNN —

Donald Glover thought he might consult Brad Pitt when he decided to take on a new series version of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” Pitt, charmingly, according to Glover, declined.

Glover appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week, where he recalled his attempt to talk Pitt, who starred in the 2005 film with his ex Angelina Jolie, to seek his insight about the project.

“He didn’t give me any real pointers,” Glover said. “He kind of Brad Pitt-ed his way out of it. He just kind of like charmed his way out. He was like, ‘Yeah, you know, you’ll do great.’”

Glover admitted he hadn’t seen the 2005 movie until recently, because he first wanted to work out how the show would go.

“I hadn’t at the time,” he said of the film when he met Pitt. “I’ve seen it, obviously, by now. It’d be scary if I hadn’t. It’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s what this is about? Spies?’”

“It’s just a relationship, but with spies,” he added.

Glover’s costar Maya Erskine also appeared on “The Tonight Show.”

The new Prime Video series follows two spies who are forced into new identities in an arranged marriage.

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” starts streaming Feb. 2.