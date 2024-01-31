CNN —

A Minnesota man accused of killing three people inside their Anoka County home was a former UPS worker who appeared to wear a company uniform as he carried out the fatal shootings last Friday, court records show.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo faces three counts of second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County Court. He did not enter a plea during a hearing Monday, and he’s being held in the county jail in lieu of $5 million bail. No attorneys were listed for Mingo on Tuesday, and the presiding judge denied his request for a public defender.

His second court appearance is scheduled for February 8, according to court records.

Police went to the home after a 911 call “captured a female in the background of a possible domestic situation,” according to a statement of probable cause written by a detective with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found three dead victims, identified by the sheriff’s office as Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42; her husband, Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39; and her son, Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20. Two children under the age of 5 who were also at the home were not harmed, police said.

Surveillance video shows a blue Nissan Altima parking outside the home at 12:21 p.m. and three suspects exiting the vehicle and approaching the house, according to the probable cause statement. Two of them were “wearing clothing similar to UPS delivery driver uniforms,” and one was “carrying a cardboard box as if he is delivering a package” as he entered the home, the document states.

Separate surveillance recordings from cameras inside the home showed Mingo holding two adults at gunpoint and demanding money, the probable cause statement says. Later, the video captures a woman being shot at point blank range.

Surveillance footage shows the three suspects exiting the home at 12:28 p.m. and leaving in the vehicle, which was registered to Mingo. He was arrested several hours later while leaving his home in the same vehicle.

Mingo denied having ever worked at UPS while being questioned by detectives, but investigators found “UPS delivery uniform tops and a UPS vest” in a backpack in his car. Police ultimately confirmed Mingo was employed by UPS until early January, the statement says.

A UPS spokesperson confirmed Mingo had worked for the company “for a short time” as a seasonal employee.

“His temporary employment ended in mid-January,” the spokesperson said. “As this is an active investigation, we will defer to investigating authorities for additional questions.”

A prosecutor notified the judge in a filing Monday that they intend to ask for a sentence above the normal guidelines if Mingo is convicted, saying, “The victims were treated with particular cruelty for which the defendant should be held responsible.”

Mingo pleaded guilty to a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in an unrelated case and was sentenced in November 2020 to a 57-month prison term, court records show. He was let out on supervised release in February 2023.

Attorneys who represented him in his federal case did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNN.

The shooting remains under investigation, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

CNN’s Dakin Andone contributed to this report.