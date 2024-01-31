CNN —

Emergency responders are on the scene of a building collapse in Boise, Idaho, where multiple injuries are reported, the Boise Fire Department said Wednesday evening.

The collapse occurred at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke Street, the fire department said on X, which is near the Boise Airport. Search and rescue efforts are underway, according to a separate post from the department, and the airport “is not impacted.”

Officials are expected to hold a media briefing at 6:45 p.m. local time, the fire department said.

Boise is the capital of Idaho.

The Idaho State Police warned the incident was causing traffic issues near the airport on I-84 and urged motorists to drive through the area carefully and “stay alert.”

