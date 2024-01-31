CNN —

Rent is unaffordable for over half of US tenants following years of surging prices. However, many analysts are optimistic that the increase in the construction of multiple-unit buildings and apartments will soon help boost the supply of attainable housing.

1. Trump fraud trial

New York state Judge Arthur Engoron is poised to soon rule how much money former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants owe for alleged fraud as well as whether Trump can still do business in the state. Engoron has already ruled that Trump engaged in fraud and said he aiming to issue a decision on Trump’s business empire by today. The trial goes to the heart of Trump’s image as a successful billionaire and includes accusations of fraud regarding his Trump Tower apartment, Mar-a-Lago estate and several golf courses, among other assets. The civil lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is seeking $370 million from Trump and the other defendants in ill-gotten gains. Engoron’s ruling will also address six additional claims including conspiracy and falsifying business records.

2. Border politics

House Republicans voted early today to advance their impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. GOP leaders are aiming to impeach the first cabinet member in 150 years, alleging he has committed high crimes and misdemeanors for his handling of the southern border. Senior House Republicans are confident they have the support to impeach Mayorkas, but once it heads to the Democratic-controlled Senate, it is highly unlikely that he will be charged. In response to Republicans blaming Mayorkas for the uptick in border crossings, the DHS issued a memo stating, “This Administration has removed, returned, or expelled more migrants in three years than the prior Administration did in four years.”

3. Social media

The CEOs of several big tech companies will return to Washington, DC, today to reiterate their commitments to social media safety. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify at a Senate committee hearing alongside the chief executives of TikTok, Snap, Discord and X. Many are likely to use the hearing to tout tools and policies to protect children and give parents more control over their kids’ online experiences. However, parents and online safety advocacy groups say many of the tools put in place by social media platforms don’t go far enough — largely leaving the job of protecting teens up to parents and, in some cases, the young users themselves — and that tech platforms can no longer be left to self-regulate.