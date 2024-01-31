Story highlights Trump is looking to attract union members, who have traditionally voted Democratic. The Teamsters have faced internal criticism for the meeting with the former president. Biden earned a key labor endorsement last week from the United Auto Workers.

Former President Donald Trump will meet Wednesday with Teamsters union leaders and members in Washington as his campaign tries to drive a wedge between President Joe Biden and one of his most loyal constituencies: organized labor.

Trump has made appealing to union members, a traditionally Democratic voting bloc, a key part of his strategy for winning over working-class voters, especially in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – all three of which broke for Biden in the 2020 election after backing Trump four years earlier.

Trump’s meeting with the Teamsters follows a private get-together he had four weeks ago with the union’s leader, Sean O’Brien, at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort that rankled some prominent union members and the group’s rank-and-file. Wednesday’s gathering, at the group’s headquarters, has also touched off some angry dissent inside the union, with one executive board member in a letter to O’Brien denouncing Trump as “a known union buster, scab, and insurrectionist.”

“As a United States Army Veteran, I cannot support a draft dodger, and traitor who deliberately undermines the Constitution of the United States,” wrote John Palmer, the group’s international vice president at-large, who has refused to attend the meeting. “We should never entertain dialogue with a candidate with such an anti-union record.”

Under O’Brien, the union, which represents an estimated 1.3 million workers – nearly a third of them employed by UPS, with which they agreed to a new contract last summer – has said it is committed to speaking to a wide range of candidates. In a recent statement, the union noted past sit-downs with other presidential hopefuls, including independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who dropped out of the GOP race earlier this month, and Democratic challengers Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips, a Minnesota congressman.

“There are serious issues that need to (be) addressed to improve the lives of working people across the country, and the Teamsters Union is making sure our members’ voices are heard as we head into a critical election year,” O’Brien said in a statement after his visit to Mar-a-Lago. “We thank the former President for taking time during this private meeting to listen to the Teamsters’ top priorities.”

From left, UAW leader Shawn Fain, Teamsters chief Sean O'Brien and Sara Nelson, head of the flight attendants union, are seen during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 14, 2023. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

O’Brien has said he embraces his initials – “SOB” – and nearly brawled with Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, during a congressional hearing last fall. O’Brien had been sharply critical of Mullin, who often rails against union leaders, and the duo appeared ready to square up before Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the committee chair, intervened in a moment that went viral.

The Teamsters have twice endorsed against Trump, backing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden four years later. But that was under different leadership. The Trump campaign is now eyeing what it views as an opportunity to capitalize on divisions between labor leadership and the rank-and-file, many of whom supported him in 2016.

“We’re not ceding any territory, any group, any demographic to Joe Biden,” one senior Trump adviser said of the campaign’s outreach to working class voters.

In September, Trump