CNN —

John Podesta, a senior White House adviser on climate and clean energy, will take over as US climate envoy after John Kerry steps down this spring, according to a source familiar with the move.

Podesta is a longtime Democratic strategist, campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid and current White House adviser on clean energy. He plans to stay within the White House in his new role as chief climate diplomat, rather than moving to the State Department, and will keep both his current portfolio as a senior adviser to the president on climate change and engage in international climate diplomacy on behalf of the Biden administration, the source said.

Podesta first came to the Biden White House in September 2022, when he was tasked with implementing the climate measures in the Inflation Reduction Act. Podesta also previously served as a top climate adviser to former President Barack Obama, where he was involved both in domestic and international climate policy.

Podesta was integrally involved in the Obama administration’s executive actions on climate and international negotiations that resulted in the Paris climate accord.

Kerry is leaving the position after three years at the helm of US climate diplomacy under the Biden administration. The 80-year-old former secretary of state and Democratic nominee for president led US negotiations at three international climate summits, the most recent of which was held in Dubai.

This story has been updated with additional information.