CNN —

Welcome to Swifties’ “Wildest Dreams.”

After Travis Kelce and his team the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship on Sunday, the tight end could be heard expressing his love for girlfriend Taylor Swift in a clip that’s been making the rounds on social media.

“Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys,” Kelce tells her on the field after the win before they smooched. “I love you.”

Swift then put her hand over her mouth to say something in Kelce’s ear.

Naturally, her devout fans known as the Swifties were thrilled by this public show of devotion.

Swift quietly dated actor Joe Alwyn for six years before splitting amicably last April.

The pair rarely talked about each other publicly.

Kelce and Swift have been much more open about their relationship.

The NFL player shared on his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” which he cohosts with his brother that he attempted to get his phone number to Swift via one of the friendship bracelets available at her concerts.

Swift later told Time Magazine that the two “started hanging out” shortly after that and were a couple by the time she was spotted cheering him on at one of his games in September.

The Chiefs will compete against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 in Las Vegas.