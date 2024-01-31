CNN —

Margot Robbie is finally sharing her thoughts on how this year’s Oscar nominations panned out, which resulted in widespread disappointment after the “Barbie” star did not earn a nod in the lead actress category.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said at a special SAG-AFTRA screening on Tuesday night, according to Deadline.

She later added she’s proud of the impact that “Barbie” had, saying, “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact.”

“And it’s already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this,” she said.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Robbie for further comment.

The “Barbie” movie was 2023’s biggest blockbuster, raking in nearly $1.5 billion globally since its July release. The staggering box office results made the film’s director Greta Gerwig the first solo female director with a billion-dollar movie. (“Barbie” was produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, which like CNN is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

It’s why many felt equally as shocked when Gerwig did not get nominated in the best director category last week. It wasn’t a total wash for Gerwig, though, as she earned a nod in the adapted screenplay category alongside her husband and “Barbie” co-writer Noah Baumbach.

“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is,” Robbie said on Tuesday.

“Barbie” earned a total of eight Oscar nods, including best picture – which Robbie was recognized for as a producer. But many, including Oscar-nominated supporting “Barbie” actors Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, were dismayed by Gerwig and Robbie’s individual omissions.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling said in a statement last week.

Ferrara told Variety in an interview last week that she, too, was “incredibly disappointed” that Gerwig and Robbie weren’t individually nominated.

Overall, according to Deadline, Robbie remained nonetheless positive when relaying her thoughts about this year’s Oscar discourse.

“It’s been an incredible year for all the films,” she said.