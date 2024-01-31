CNN —

Adele has announced that she will perform in Europe for the first time since 2016, with a series of four dates in Munich, Germany this summer.

The singer revealed that she will be given a bespoke pop-up stadium in the southern German city, which she admitted in a post on Instagram is “a bit random.”

Adele performs in Las Vegas on January 26. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

“So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans,” reads the post.

“However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea - a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!” wrote Adele.

The singer went on to detail a number of other reasons for putting on the shows, which are scheduled for August 2, 3, 9 and 10, including the fact that the UEFA Euro 2024 European soccer championships will be taking place in Germany and the 2024 Olympics will be in Paris.

“Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!!,” Adele wrote.

“I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she continued. “Guten Tag babes x.”

Adele postponed her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas the day before it was meant to start in January 2022, saying Covid had made it impossible to get everything ready in time.

The shows were rearranged to run from November 18, 2022 to March 23, 2023, before a second run of dates was added.

Then in October 2023, Adele announced a third and final leg of shows running from January 19 to June 15 this year, six weeks before the singer will embark on the Munich concert dates.