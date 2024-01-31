Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 1, 2024

On today’s episode of CNN 10, as the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fast approaches we look at where things stand in that ongoing war. Next, we follow Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta as he meets the scientists – and the genetically modified pigs – that could help solve the organ crisis. And in another story merging technology with human health, Elon Musk’s company, Neuralink, celebrates its first successful surgery implanting a chip in a human brain. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10