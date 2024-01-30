CNN —

One person is dead and several others were seriously injured after a car and Greyhound bus crashed Monday night outside Huntsville, Alabama, officials said.

Local agencies responded to the crash on Highway 53 in Limestone County, about 21 miles from downtown Huntsville, authorities said.

The driver of the car died from their injuries, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Don Webster told CNN affiliate WAAY.

Four people were taken to Madison Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while two were taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries, Webster told the outlet. Two others were airlifted to another hospital, he said.

“One of our buses was involved,” a Greyhound spokesperson told CNN without providing additional details. “We’re still in the information-gathering stage.”

It’s unclear where the bus was heading or how many people were onboard at the time of the crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 19,515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first half of 2023, the most recent data available. Even as people are driving more since the Covid-19 pandemic – when traffic deaths spiked – fatalities have been decreasing since 2022, according to the agency.