CNN —

Many stores are locking up their products behind clear display cases to prevent theft, but Americans are growing irritated by the complicated shopping experience. Now, some stores are testing a new way to let customers open the displays with their phones instead of waiting for an employee to unlock them.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

1. Border battle

House Republicans will hold a markup of their impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas today, moving closer to taking the rare step of impeaching a Cabinet official. Some GOP lawmakers say Mayorkas has committed high crimes and misdemeanors for his handling of the US-Mexico border, even though several constitutional experts have said the evidence does not reach that high bar. The Department of Homeland Security has also blasted House Republicans over its upcoming committee vote, calling it a “farce” and “distraction from other vital national security priorities.” At the same time, former President Donald Trump is aiming to derail a bipartisan deal on the matter, saying he would embrace border policies far more draconian than those being considered.