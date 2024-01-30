CNN —

Kansas City Chiefs star defender Charles Omenihu looks set to miss this year’s Super Bowl after sustaining an injury in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Amid reports the defensive end had torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the Chiefs star posted a number of times on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday which appeared to confirm the injury.

He first posted an emoji of a broken heart, before reacting with a heart emoji in response to NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger reporting the news about his ACL injury.

In a separate post on X, Omenihu wrote a message to his fans.

“Thank you all for the support. God makes no mistakes. We were all a witness to my adversity earlier this year, and I came back better than ever,” he said, likely referring to a suspension he served earlier this season.

“I promise it will be no different this time. Football, 90 [Omenihu’s jersey number] will see you again till then much love to everyone and God bless.”

On Monday, NFL Network and Bleacher Report reported Omenihu had suffered the ACL tear and would miss the big game. Both credited an unnamed source.

CNN has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment.

Omenihu joined the Chiefs as a free agent this season after spells at both the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role with seven sacks in 11 regular season games.

He had a strip sack of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday before leaving the field through injury.

Omenihu’s teammate Chris Jones posted a message on X in response to the news.

“Praying for my brotha Charles,” he wrote, alongside a broken-heart emoji.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11.