Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday he has made a decision about the US response to the drone strike that killed three US service members and injured dozens in Jordan.

Asked by CNN’s Arlette Saenz whether he has decided how to respond, Biden said, “Yes,” but declined to provide further details.

The Sunday attack on the small outpost was the first time American troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war. Administration officials have feared that outcome since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel because it would require a strong American response, which the administration has worried could lead to a broader conflict.

The president reiterated that he is hoping to deter a broader conflict in the Middle East, saying on Tuesday, as he prepared to depart for a fundraising swing in south Florida, “I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That’s not what I’m looking for.”

Along with the three US Army soldiers who were killed, more than 40 other service members were injured in the drone attack. A US official previously told CNN that the drone appeared to have followed an American drone onto the base, leading to uncertainty about the drone’s origin and a potential delayed response.

The attack was the most serious of scores of strikes launched by Iran-backed militia groups on US forces in the Middle East since October 7. Along with those strikes, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have repeatedly attacked vessels in the Red Sea – a crucial international shipping lane.

Earlier this month, two Navy SEALs were swept into the ocean off the coast of Somalia while boarding a vessel in search of illicit Iranian weapons. The SEALs were declared dead on January 21.

All this comes as Israel continues its campaign inside Gaza, which has killed more than 25,000 people. Israel has also struck Hezbollah targets inside neighboring Lebanon - adding up to an extremely precarious and deadly situation across the Middle East.

The Biden administration has been criticized, primarily by Republicans, for not taking strong enough action against the Iran-backed groups for their attacks. In a statement on Sunday following the news of the three Americans killed, Sen. Li