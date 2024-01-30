CNN —

Last summer, after more than a decade of illness, Lawrence Faucette and his wife, Ann, faced the hard reality that the end of his life was near.

He was 58 and had end-stage heart failure. Peripheral artery disease made him ineligible for a heart transplant.

After a particularly grueling week at the hospital, where doctors were unable to get his heart function where it needed to be, he decided he’d had enough. He chose to leave, figuring he’d rather die at home.

But before he could go, one last doctor came to talk to him. For two hours, she went over what she was seeing and for the first time, Ann said, really giving straight answers about his condition.

During that long conversation, the doctor asked an unusual question: Would they ever consider xenotransplantation?

“Initially, we had no idea what they meant, but we were interested in anything,” Ann said.

Ann and Larry knew a bit about the science. They had met three decades earlier while attending medical laboratory school when they both were in the military. They understood that xenotransplantation meant transplanting tissue from one animal to a different species. They knew that doctors have long used pig valves to repair the human heart.

But what was being offered now was different: A healthy heart could be transplanted into Larry from a pig that had been genetically modified to make its organs a better fit for humans.

Searching on his phone during their drive back home to Frederick, Maryland, Larry learned that this kind of transplant had been tried on only one other living person. There were no guarantees that it would work for him, and doctors didn’t know how long it would last.

The need for more transplant organs is immense and growing. Some scientists think animal organs might be a good way to increase the supply, but the science has been stalled as researchers tried to figure out how to prevent organ rejection and avoid dangerous infections. They also have to untangle complicated ethical questions, including how to test such organs.

But recent advances in cloning and gene editing, along with better understanding of infection control, have led a handful of institutions to breakthroughs — key steps that could allow the US Food and Drug Administration, one day soon, to sign off on a clinical trial.

Researchers have transplanted genetically modified pig kidneys and hearts into people who were brain-dead to test whether they work in humans. This month, doctors showed that a pig liver could filter blood when attached to a recently deceased person. Just last week, doctors said they had identified the mix of immunosuppressants needed to prevent pig kidneys from being rejected by human bodies.

And twice, surgeons have transplanted genetically modified hearts into living people: willing test subjects who understood that their deaths were imminent and that no transplant was likely to save them but that xenotransplantation could save many lives in the future.

Although Larry Faucette was too sick for a human heart transplant, University of Maryland doctors said he seemed physically strong enough for a genetically modified pig heart. They sent him to a string of experts: the surgeons who further explained the procedure, a medical ethicist, social workers and a psychologist.

After the FDA signed off on the procedure through its “compassionate use” program in September, he became the recipient of a pig heart modified to work in a human.

Larry, a contract scientist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for almost 10 years, was realistic about his chances with the heart. But he felt strongly that if it could help doctors learn and eventually benefit others, he’d be fine with being “a human guinea pig,” Ann said.

Still, Ann was hopeful it would work, even for a little while.

‘A broken paradigm’

In the United States, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant. There aren’t enough donors, and even if everyone signed up to do so, less than 1% of those who volunteer die in such a way that their organs are viable for transplantation. On an average day, 17 people die waiting for an organ.

“That someone has to die for someone to live is a broken paradigm,” said Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute and one of the researchers who has been exploring xenotransplantation. “I think animals are the answer.”

For Montgomery, the science is personal. In 1976, when he was 14, he lost his father to heart failure. It was more than a decade after the first heart transplant but long before such procedures became relatively routine.

At the time, doctors said a transplant wasn’t worth it. Although the majority of patients today survive and can live many years with heart transplants, in the 1970s, less than half of those who got a heart transplant lived more than a year.

“That has been kind of sitting in my brain for all these years,” Montgomery said.

He has the same genetic problem that caused his father’s heart failure. Five years ago, he had his own heart transplant. But the number of donor organs is so limited that he went into cardiac arrest seven times before he even qualified to be on the donor list.

“You have to fly by the sun, you know, without ending up burning up, which is what most people end up doing,” Montgomery said. Xenotransplantation, he said, is “going to really change everything.”

Transplanting organs from animals to humans isn’t a new idea. Decades ago, doctors thought primates were the best candidates for xenotransplantation, and in 1984, they transplanted a baboon heart into a child who went on to live for 21 days.

“But primates turned out to be too small, too expensive and too controversial,” said Dr. Art Caplan, a professor of bioethics and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health. Primates also didn’t breed as quickly as pigs do.

Bottom line, Caplan said: “It didn’t work.”

Pig organs, though, are anatomically similar to humans’. For more than three decades, pigs’ heart valves have been used to repair human hearts. Pig products go into dozens of life-saving drugs like epinephrine, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions, and heparin, a blood thinner.

Humans are also more ethically comfortable with organs from pigs than non-human primates, Caplan said. Pigs have been in “Disney-esque” stories that make people sympathetic, but “Babe” and “Charlotte’s Web” didn’t stop everyone from eating pork “at a rate of a billion or so per year,” Caplan said. “So it’s a little hard to object to using a dozen in transplants.”

Still, transplanting a whole organ from a pig has been difficult because of genetic differences that cause the human body to reject them. There are also concerns that a pig organ could carry a latent virus that could hurt a human recipient and even spread to other humans.

A path to hope

At a Midwest research farm, grunting, snuffling wet-nosed pigs move to the front of their pens, hoping for a marshmallow treat. They’re being raised by eGenesis, one of the biotech firms developing animals for xenotransplantation, for research including primate studies.

“These donors have the potential to save people’s lives,” eGenesis CEO and President Dr. Mike Curtis told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta as he surveyed the animals in his care. “We’re that close.”

To create the pigs, eGenesis starts with a skin sample isolated from a breed called the Yucatan minipig and cultures it to expand the cells, then uses CRISPR to make 69 edits that insert some human genes and remove some pig genes. Other companies, including the ones that have supplied the organs for the most recent experiments with humans, use fewer edits.

To turn the edited cells into a pig, cloning is required, taking the edited cells and fusing them with a donor egg cell that has had its nucleus removed to create a pig embryo. That embryo is then transferred to a surrogate sow. The genetically modified piglets are born by C-section and raised by the eGenesis staff.

Throughout the process, the pigs are kept in extremely clean conditions. When humans interact with them, even just to give them a marshmallow, they must shower in and wear company-supplied shoes and clothes. Early in life, pigs are especially prone to infection — and infection could be a major risk to human recipients.

“To enable this whole technology, there’s the equivalent of five or six Nobel Prize discoveries that we need to have,” Curtis said. “We’re integrating all of those to make this a reality.”

The reality is that xenotransplantation still has major steps to take before it’s available to the general public.

It hasn’t been studied in clinical trials. The FDA told CNN that xenotransplantation shows “great promise, but there are also potential risks” and that it recommends such transplants be limited to people with serious or life-threatening diseases for whom adequate alternatives aren’t available.

For those patients and their families, it’s a narrow path to hope.

The first attempts

In September 2021, Julie O’Hara was helping her children plan their father’s funeral when she received an urgent call from a surgeon. It didn’t make sense at the time: Jim Parsons, 57, was brain-dead after a dirt bike accident, and there was no chance of survival.

Dr. Jayme Locke, director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Comprehensive Transplant Institute, essentially said she couldn’t bring back O’Hara’s ex-husband, but she could make him an important part of medical history. Locke was asking to transplant two genetically modified pig kidneys into Parsons, not because he needed them or because they could save him but because it could give doctors a chance to see whether the pig organs functioned safely in a human body.