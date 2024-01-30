London CNN —

Police in the British capital shot dead a man who was reportedly trying to enter a property armed with a crossbow in the early hours of Tuesday, according to a statement.

Officers were called to an address in Bywater Place in southeast London at around 4.55 a.m. local time (11.55 p.m. Monday ET) after occupants reported that a man armed with weapons including a crossbow was attempting to force his way in, said police.

The man, who police say is thought to be in his 30s, “was threatening to harm residents inside the address,” reads the statement.

“Local officers attended and attempted to speak to the man but, after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly attended the scene,” added police.

“The man had got inside the property, and a police firearm was discharged,” continues the statement.

Police and paramedics provided first aid but the man died at the scene, said police.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.