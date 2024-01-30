Paris CNN —

The French National Assembly has passed a historic bill that moves the country one step closer to enshrining the right to abortion in its constitution.

In a vote in the lower house of the French parliament on Tuesday, 493 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, 30 against.

The bill is not yet guaranteed to pass into law, as this marks the first step in the legislative process. The bill will move to the Senate next for debate and a vote, not expected before the end of February. If approved by the Senate, then a special body composed of both chambers of the parliament will meet again for its adoption.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.