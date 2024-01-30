CNN —

Travis Kelce had a prior connection to Taylor Swift he didn’t even know about.

The Kansas City Chiefs player famously tried to connect with Swift at one of her summer concerts, which led to them now being a couple, but the tight end may have only needed to ask his boss for an introduction.

During a recent appearance on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gary,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that he knew Swift before his player met her.

“I knew her before from Philadelphia. Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy,” said Reid. “I had met him there, and her.”

He added that the superstar singer and her fans have been “great.”

Reid joked that Kelce was less than thrilled to learn Swift knew his coach.

“That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him,” Reid joked.

“She told him, ‘I know your coach,’” Reid said, as the hosts laughed. “And he went, ‘Oh, God, come on!’.”

He added about Swift, “She’s a good girl. And I’m happy for Trav.”

“And there has been no distraction that way at all. And Trav’s handled it right,” Reid said of the media spotlight on the couple. “She’s handled it right and we just move forward. So it hasn’t been a problem at all.”

The Chiefs will take on the San Franscico 49ers next month in Super Bowl LVIII.