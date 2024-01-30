Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 31, 2024



Today on CNN 10, we transport you to French highways teeming with tractors as farmers protest against government policies in the country. Next, CNN’s Will Ripley introduces North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s inner circle and the women gaining power from inside. Finally, we take you out of this world for a discovery of life-giving water molecules found in an exoplanet’s atmosphere that’s exciting astronomers. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.



Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript.

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10