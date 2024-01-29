CNN —

The lineup is set for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. It will be a rematch from four years ago — with the possible addition of Taylor Swift’s attendance boosting female viewership.

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Middle East

A drone attack at a US outpost in Jordan on Sunday killed three American service members and wounded more than 30 others. This marks the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate after the deadly attack, saying that while facts are still being gathered, “we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.” Iran has denied any involvement. Meanwhile, a growing number of countries — including the US — are cutting off funding to the main UN agency in Gaza following allegations that staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

2. Border battle

A possible border deal could