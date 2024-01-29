London CNN —

Catherine, Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.

The princess went into the London Clinic private hospital two weeks ago for an abdominal operation.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said Catherine is “making good progress” and that she and husband, Prince William, were grateful to the staff at the hospital “for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world,” the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.