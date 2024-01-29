Nelly Korda rallies to sudden-death hometown victory at LPGA Drive On Championship

By Jack Bantock, CNN
3 minute read
Published 5:53 AM EST, Mon January 29, 2024
New season, new champions, same drama — 2024 promises to be another whirlwind year in the world of golf. Pictured: Rory McIlroy tees off at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January. <strong>Scroll through the gallery to re-live the best moments so far.</strong>
Warren Little / Getty Images
Chris Kirk made a dream start to 2024, edging US compatriot Sahith Theegala to<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/08/sport/chris-kirk-sentry-win-sobriety-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> win the PGA Tour's season-opener</a> in Hawaii. After going winless across an eight season stretch that saw him <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/27/golf/chris-kirk-alcoholism-depression-honda-classic-spt-intl" target="_blank">wrestle with alcoholism and depression</a>, Kirk's win at The Sentry made it two wins in under a year.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Just four months after undergoing a craniotomy to remove a lesion on his brain, Gary Woodland made his return to competitive action at the Sony Open in January. The 2019 US Open champion was candid about his struggles leading up to surgery, revealing he suffered partial seizures and<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/11/sport/gary-woodland-fear-death-brain-surgery-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> feared death every day for months</a> before the operation.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Grayson Murray let it all out after ending a six-and-a-half-year winless drought to triumph at Sony Open, beating former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley and South Korea's An Byeong-hun in a dramatic playoff courtesy of a stunning 40 foot birdie putt.
Michael Reaves / Getty Images
Tommy Fleetwood closes in on his first win since 2022 at the Dubai Invitational, holding off the challenge of Rory McIlroy — his partner in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/29/sport/ryder-cup-europe-foursomes-sweep-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">'Fleetwood Mac'</a> duo that dazzled at last year's Ryder Cup — to clinch his seventh DP World Tour title.
Alex Burstow / Getty Images
McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time just a week later, toasting the achievement with his parents Rosie and Gerry.
Warren Little / Getty Images
However, the story of January ultimately belonged to Nick Dunlap, the 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore who pulled off a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/21/sport/nick-dunlap-american-express-pga-win-spt/index.html" target="_blank">sensational victory</a> at the American Express in California to become the first amateur to triumph at a PGA Tour event since 1991, and the youngest amateur winner on Tour since 1910.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
Yet despite besting a field of pro players, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/23/sport/nick-dunlap-amateur-life-changing-pga-tour-win-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Dunlap</a> could not take home the $1.5 million prize due to his amateur status. Instead, the winnings went to South African runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished a stroke behind.
Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images
CNN  — 

Nelly Korda pulled off a stunning late rally to clinch a dramatic hometown victory at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida on Sunday, edging Lydia Ko in a playoff to prolong the New Zealander’s wait to join the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Trailing Ko by three strokes with just two holes left to play, Bradenton-born Korda’s hopes of an emotional win at Bradenton Country Club looked to have faded after a run of bogey, double-bogey, bogey, only for the 25-year-old to make an eagle-birdie finish to finish level with her rival at 11-under overall and force a playoff.

After both players parred the first extra hole, world No. 9 Ko saw her effort for par lip out at the subsequent replay of the 18th, and Korda made no mistake with her attempt to send the local crowd wild.

“The amount of support I received this week was unbelievable,” Korda told reporters.

“I’m so grateful for it and so surprised with how many people came out and watched. They kept me in it. I didn’t think I even had a chance, and then obviously making the eagle on 17, I knew that I needed a birdie on 18 to even have a chance to get into a playoff.

“Just wow. Good ol’ Nelly fashion making it dramatic.”

Ko and Korda embrace after a dramatic battle.
Ko and Korda embrace after a dramatic battle.
Steve Nesius/AP

Victory marks Korda’s ninth title on the LPGA Tour, and her first since she defended her Pelican Women’s Championship crown in November 2022. The $262,500 winner’s purse sees her cross the $9 million mark for LPGA Tour career earnings.

The world No. 4 will hope the triumph can act as a springboard to add to her lone major, the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship, though the golfer is aiming for some less stressful finishes – especially in light of sister and fellow LPGA Tour star Jessica Korda expecting her first child early this year.

“She [Jessica] was like, ‘I thought you were going to send me into labor!’” Korda said, laughing.

“Thankfully, baby is still in belly, so we’re good.”

After her 20th LPGA Tour triumph at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last week, Ko had looked to be within touching distance of securing the 21st Tour title needed to secure automatic qualification into the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame.

The 26-year-old’s next win would see her become the first player to clinch automatic passage into the Hall of Fame since South Korea’s Inbee Park, who became the youngest ever inductee at 27 years old in 2016.

“It’s kind of like, what can you do? We played our hearts out until the very end and we put ourselves into the playoff,” Ko told reporters.

“All I can do is play the best golf I can and keep giving myself opportunities and, hopefully, [the Hall of Fame] will happen.”

