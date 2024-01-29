Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his “outrage and sorrow” over the Sunday killing of three US soldiers in a drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan in his opening remarks on Monday ahead of a meeting at the Pentagon with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Monday is Austin’s first day at the Pentagon since before his procedure on December 22 to treat prostate cancer, and his subsequent hospitalization in early January. He said Monday that he feels “good” and is “recovering well, but still recovering.” “Let me start with my outrage and sorrow for the death of three brave US troops in Jordan, and for the other troops who were wounded,” Austin said. “The president and I will not tolerate attacks on US forces, and we will take all necessary actions to defend the US and our troops.” Stoltenberg followed Austin’s remarks also expressing his condolences for the loss of the three US soldiers, and those who were wounded. “[T]his demonstrates once again the risk that servicemen are exposed to and they stand up for our values and take part in missions, operations where we protect freedom and the values we all believe in,” Stoltenberg said. This story is breaking and will be updated.