Joni Mitchell performs in concert during "Joni Jam" honoring her at Gorge Amphitheatre on June 10, 2023 in George, Washington.
Nine-time Grammy Award winner Joni Mitchell is nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2024 Grammys.
Gary Miller/Getty Images/File
CNN  — 

Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will grace the stage of the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday as a performer for the first time at age 80.

The Recording Academy made the announcement in a news release Sunday, adding the nine-time Grammy winner to a star-studded performance lineup that includes Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs and Billy Joel.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Mitchell is a nominee in the Best Folk Album category for her 2023 live album “Joni Mitchell at Newport.” The album documents her surprise return to the concert stage at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island – after 20 years away, according to the Recording Academy.

“Wow!” commented Argentine musician and filmmaker Fito Páez under a joint Instagram post on the announcement by Mitchell, the Recording Academy and CBS, adding: “What a night!”

The iconic Canadian experimental artist, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2002, is best known for 1970s hits such as “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Blue,” “Amelia” and “Woodstock.”

Joni Mitchell attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images/File

Irish rock band U2 will also make history at this year’s ceremony, which is being hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, by delivering the award show’s first broadcast performance from the Sphere, Las Vegas’ futuristic entertainment venue, according to the Recording Academy.

The 22-time Grammy-winners inaugurated the venue, which is the world’s largest spherical structure and contains the world’s highest-resolution wraparound LED screen, with a series of concerts between October and December last year.

The 2024 Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.