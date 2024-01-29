CNN —

January 30, 2024

On today’s show, CNN 10 spells out educators’ plans to bring cursive courses back into classrooms, and why the next generation should preserve this bygone skill. Then we turn to China, where a judge may have hammered in the final nail in this now infamous real estate giant’s tumultuous fall. And to round it all off, we follow Richard Quest as he forages for flavorful fungus on an Italian truffle hunt. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

