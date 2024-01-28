CNN —

One passenger and five flight attendants were injured when an American Airlines flight made a hard landing at Kahului Airport in Hawaii on Saturday.

“American Airlines flight 271 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) experienced an issue upon landing in OGG,” American Airlines told CNN in a statement. “The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally.”

The six people injured were transported to a hospital and later released. There were 167 customers and seven crew members on board the aircraft.

The plane was “taken out of service for inspection by our maintenance team,” according to American Airlines.

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority,” the company added.

Hawaii’s transportation department also confirmed to CNN the airline “made a hard landing” at the airport Saturday afternoon.

CNN has reached out to authorities for additional information.