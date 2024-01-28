CNN —

Two hundred and fifty years after American revolutionaries dumped tea into Boston Harbor, a fresh diplomatic storm is brewing between Britain and the US over the cherished beverage. What’s the source of this latest tempest in a teapot? A US scientist recently claimed the perfect cup of tea is made with a pinch of added salt. The reaction in the UK was decidedly, “We are not amused.”

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• A jury said that Donald Trump should pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, an eye-popping sum that marks the sharpest legal setback for a former president entangled in multiple criminal and civil cases while he campaigns for the White House. Trump made defamatory statements disparaging her and denying her rape allegations.

• The main